Beed Civil Hospital Nurses Hold 2-Hour Work Stoppage | Sourced

Beed: Nurses at the Civil Hospital on Tuesday joined a statewide two-hour work stoppage to press for the fulfilment of long-pending service-related demands concerning the nursing cadre under the Public Health and Medical Education Department.

The protest was organised following a call by the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation. Nurses at the Beed Civil Hospital participated in the agitation by suspending work for two hours.

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The protesting nurses demanded the immediate implementation of revised service recruitment rules and early approval of the revised staffing pattern. They also sought the prompt completion of the pending promotion process, expedited recruitment to all vacant posts, and a time-bound drive to fill vacancies across the department.

In addition, the nurses urged the government to take an immediate decision on all pending service-related issues affecting the nursing cadre.

Hospital staff said the protest was aimed at drawing the government's attention to unresolved administrative issues affecting nurses and the functioning of the public healthcare system. The agitation remained peaceful, with employees participating in the symbolic work stoppage as part of the statewide protest.