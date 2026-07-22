Beed: Body Found On Tracks In Parli Vaijnath; Severed Leg Recovered In Nearby Colony | Representative Image

Beed: An unidentified person's body was found on railway tracks in the Shaktikunj area of Parli Vaijnath on Tuesday morning, while a severed human leg was recovered from a nearby residential colony, triggering panic among residents.

Railway Police, who reached the spot after being alerted, found that one of the deceased's legs was missing. Around the same time, residents of Shaktikunj Colony discovered a severed human leg, raising suspicion that it belonged to the body found on the railway tracks.

According to the preliminary investigation, police suspect that stray dogs may have dragged the severed limb from the railway tracks into the residential area. However, the exact sequence of events will be established only after a detailed investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established. Railway Police have launched efforts to identify the victim and are investigating the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The discovery of the body and the severed limb created panic among local residents. Police said all possible angles are being examined, and while initial findings suggest stray dogs may have carried the limb into the colony, the final conclusion will depend on the outcome of the investigation.