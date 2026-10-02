Beed Bans Fodder Transport Outside District Amid Drought | Sourced

Beed: With the district facing an acute drought situation, the administration has gone on alert over the looming shortage of fodder for livestock. Authorities have estimated that the fodder currently available in Beed will last only for the next two months.

Keeping the anticipated shortage in mind, the administration has imposed a ban, effective Thursday, on transporting fodder from Beed district to other districts. An order to this effect has been issued by District Collector Vivek Johnson.

The drought situation in Beed district has started becoming increasingly severe, with rainfall remaining below average. As a result, Trigger-1 of the Kharif season has been implemented. The administration has warned that a shortage of fodder for livestock could emerge in the coming period.

At present, around 1.92 lakh metric tonnes of fodder is available in the district, which is estimated to be sufficient for barely two months. With the possibility of a further shortage from December onwards, the administration has decided to ensure that fodder remains available for local livestock for at least the next two months.

To prevent a possible fodder crisis, the order prohibits the transportation outside Beed district of fodder produced in the district and currently available, including green and dry fodder.

The District Collector has warned that legal action will be taken against those violating the order.