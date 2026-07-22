Beed: Ashti Police Destroy Illicit Liquor Worth ₹7.84 Lakh | Video Screengrab

Beed: In a major crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the Ashti Police destroyed seized illicit liquor worth ₹7,83,978 linked to 243 cases, following due legal procedure, officials said on Wednesday.

The mass disposal drive was carried out under the supervision of Ashti Police Inspector Sharad Bhutekar, following the directions of Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Sameer Shaikh and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vishwajeet Khule.

According to officials, the destroyed contraband was seized under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Of the 243 cases, 235 involved seized property valued above ₹1,000, which was destroyed after obtaining court disposal orders. The remaining eight cases, involving property valued below ₹1,000, were disposed of after receiving approval from the SDPO.

"The legal process for destroying the confiscated material was completed on July 20. Necessary approvals were obtained from the Superintendent of State Excise, Beed, and the disposal was carried out in the presence of police officers, State Excise officials and independent witnesses," Inspector Bhutekar said.

The operation was conducted with the participation of Ashti Police personnel, including Head Constables Devidas Jamdade, Santosh Darade and Pravin Kshirsagar, Police Constables Ganesh Ghule and Baliram Bhagyawant, State Excise Inspector DG Devkate and Sub-Inspector IB Mulla.

Police said the crackdown on bootlegging and the illegal liquor trade in the district will continue.