Beed: Ambajogai Youth Missing For 8 Years Traced In Delhi; Reunites With Father | Sourced

Beed: In a heartwarming development highlighting the effectiveness of persistent police investigation, a young man who went missing from Ambajogai eight years ago has finally been traced in the Delhi-Ghaziabad region, leading to an emotional reunion between father and son.

Satyam Mahadev Hudage, a native of Latur district, had disappeared on March 9, 2018, while pursuing engineering studies in Ambajogai. Overwhelmed by academic pressure and fear of failure, he reportedly withdrew all the money from his bank account and left home without informing anyone.

Following his disappearance, his father lodged a missing person complaint at the Ambajogai City Police Station. Despite continuous efforts, the case remained unsolved for years due to the absence of credible leads.

A breakthrough came in 2026 after Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat initiated a special review and search drive focusing on long-pending missing person cases.

Acting on the renewed investigation, Police Inspector Sharad Jogdand and his team conducted a detailed technical analysis of old records with the assistance of the technical cell.

During the probe, police succeeded in tracing a new mobile number allegedly used by Satyam. The location was identified in the Delhi-Ghaziabad area. Maintaining constant coordination with the family, Inspector Jogdand guided Satyam’s father with necessary information and logistical support, enabling him to travel to Delhi and establish contact with his son.

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The long-awaited reunion proved deeply emotional, with the father confirming that his son was safe and living independently.

According to police sources, Satyam has rebuilt his life over the past eight years. He is currently engaged in a courier business partnership and has also married, settling into a new phase of life.

The successful tracing operation was carried out through sustained follow-up efforts by Inspector Sharad Jogdand, along with Police Constable Pandurang Kale, drawing widespread appreciation for the Ambajogai police team.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat urged parents and students to prioritise open communication amid growing academic competition and societal expectations. He emphasised that academic stress and fear of failure often push young individuals into emotional distress, and both parents and children must foster understanding, patience and dialogue rather than allowing pressures to escalate into extreme decisions.

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The case stands not only as a significant investigative success but also as a reminder of the importance of mental well-being, family communication and sustained institutional effort in reconnecting fractured families.