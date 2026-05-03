Pune: Maharashtra's Anvi Hinge Flags Global Victory: Number 1 in Under-9, Becomes World's Youngest WCM | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Anvi Deepak Hinge, an eight-year-old chess prodigy from Chinchwad, has scripted history on the global stage by securing the world number one rank in the FIDE Under-nine girls' category. Along with this feat, she has become the world’s youngest Woman Candidate Master (WCM) and remains the only WCM in the world in the under-nine age group. This is a moment of immense pride for Maharashtra and India.

A student of Elpro International School in Chinchwad, Anvi has consistently delivered remarkable performances at district, state, national, and international levels. She is the reigning Maharashtra Under-seven Girls' State Champion and the current runner-up in the Maharashtra Under-nine Girls' State Championship. Nationally, she clinched a bronze medal at the National Chess Championship.

On the international stage, she is the under-eight world vice-champion. Furthermore, she has brought glory to India by winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games and a haul of two gold and four silver medals at the West Asia Youth Chess Championship. Achieving success at every level, from local to global, Anvi has become an inspiration for many today.

In recognition of her outstanding achievements, she was featured on the cover of the prestigious Femina magazine's February–March 2026 issue as one of India's "Top 10 Successful Children Under 10 in 2025. " Receiving such a prestigious national honour at such a young age has added another feather to her cap.

By finishing as the runner-up in the West Asia Youth Chess Championship, Anvi had already completed the required norms for the Woman Candidate Master title. Her performance during her tour of Spain confirmed this historic achievement.

Anvi Gained 192 Elo Rating Points…

At the prestigious X Open, Alicante tournament in Spain, she won the women's title, securing a trophy and a cash prize of 200 euros. Across two tournaments in Spain, she gained a total of 192 Elo rating points, pushing her official FIDE rating to 1824 and propelling her to the World No. 1 spot.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maval MLA Sunil Shelke have personally felicitated her for her remarkable success in chess. Anvi is coached by FIDE Master Siddhant Gaikwad and Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay, whose training has played a major role in her success.

‘I Want To Achieve Bigger Successes In The Future’

Speaking about her achievement, Anvi said, "I love chess very much. I try to learn something new from every match. Becoming the World No. 1 and the youngest WCM makes me very happy. I want to achieve even bigger successes for India in the future."

Her father, Deepak Hinge, said, 'This success is not the result of just one tournament but the fruit of years of hard work, discipline, and the support of her coaches, school, and family. Seeing Anvi become World No. 1 is like a dream come true for us."

Anvi's success has brought great pride to Pune, Maharashtra, and all of India. She is being looked upon as a major name for the bright future of Indian chess.