Pune Tragedy: Four Youths Drown In Maval Tehsil On Maharashtra Day Holiday | Representative Image

Pune: Four young men drowned in separate incidents at a dam and a river in Maval tehsil on Friday (1st May) during the Maharashtra/Labour Day holiday, officials said on Saturday. The deaths have cast a shadow over the region, as large crowds had gathered at local tourist spots.

Three of the victims drowned at the Jadhavwadi Dam near Navlakh Umbre in Maval tehsil. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Garude (28), a resident of Bhosari originally from Parbhani, Santosh Yadav (30) from Dharashiv, and Aniket Pawar (25) from Sarwadi in Latur district.

Police said the group had entered the dam water along with others during the holiday rush. They were unable to assess the depth of the strong current.

Five people began to struggle in the water. While two were rescued by locals, the three others drowned before help could reach them.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information. The youths were pulled out and given CPR, but they could not be revived as too much time had passed.

25-Year-Old Drowns In Salumbre…

In a separate incident the same day, a 25-year-old man drowned in the Pavana River near the old stone bridge at Salumbre. The victim, Manoj Bharat Gautam, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had entered the river around 8 am for a swim. Officials said he did not realise the depth of the water and drowned.

Gautam was employed at a local pipeline company in the area. His death added to the toll of tragedies reported from Mawal on the same day.

Teams from the Vanyajiv Rakshak Maval, Shivdurg Mitra Lonavala, the Talegaon Dabhade Fire Brigade, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations at both locations. The bodies of all four victims were recovered after sustained efforts.

Police said post-mortem examinations were conducted and the bodies were later handed over to their families. Authorities have urged visitors to remain cautious while entering water bodies, especially during peak tourist days when accidents are more likely.