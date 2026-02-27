Beed Activists Accuse Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Of Misleading Assembly On Harit Beed Plantation Drive

Beed Activists Accuse Govt Of Misleading Assembly On Harit Beed Plantation Drive | Sourced

Beed: A symbolic protest was staged outside the District Collector’s office in Beed on Thursday, alleging that Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik misled the Legislative Assembly regarding a tree plantation drive carried out under the Harit Beed campaign.

The agitation was led by social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale. Protesters drew pictures of trees on paper and raised the slogan, “Let’s plant trees on paper and create a world record,” in a sarcastic protest against the administration’s claims.

A memorandum was submitted through the District Collector to Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Deputy Chief Minister and Beed Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar, and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde.

Several activists, including Ramnath Jamale, Shaikh Yunus, Shaikh Mubeen, Ashok Yede, Syed Sadek, Ramdhan Jamale, Kishkindha Panchal and Abhiman Kharsade, along with local citizens, participated in the protest.

The controversy stems from a plantation drive conducted on August 7, 2025, when the district administration, under the leadership of the District Collector and in the presence of then Deputy Chief Minister and Beed Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, claimed that 30 lakh trees were planted in a single day. The administration had stated that ₹42 crore was spent on the campaign.

However, social activists have alleged that not even 10% of the planted trees have survived. Despite repeated demands for a detailed inquiry and protests over the issue, no concrete action has been taken by the administration, Dhawale claimed.

On February 25, 2026, MLA Chetan Tupe raised the matter in the state Assembly, following which Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said that 63 lakh trees — not 30 lakh — were planted in a single day and that 96% of them were alive. The statement triggered the protest, with activists alleging that the government and the House had been misled.

The protesters have demanded a high-level and impartial inquiry into the entire matter and strict action against officials found responsible.