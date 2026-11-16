Beed: Absconding POCSO Accused Wanted For 6 Years Arrested | Sourced

Beed: In a major breakthrough, Beed Police have arrested a man who had been evading arrest for nearly six years in a sexual assault case involving a minor girl. The accused, identified as Abbas Chavan, was arrested by a special team of Amalner Police from Pathardi in Ahilyanagar district on Friday.

Chavan was wanted in a 2020 case registered at Beed Rural Police Station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following his arrest, he was handed over to Beed Rural Police for further investigation.

According to police, an incident involving the sexual assault of a minor girl was reported within the jurisdiction of Beed Rural Police Station in 2020. A case was registered under Crime No. 306/2020 under Section 376 and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3, 4 and other applicable provisions of the POCSO Act.

However, the prime accused, Abbas Chavan, a resident of Pathardi in Ahilyanagar district, had been absconding since the case was registered. He allegedly kept changing his location and residence to evade arrest and mislead the police.

As part of a special drive to trace wanted and absconding accused in Beed district, Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat had directed police teams to intensify their efforts.

A special team led by Police Sub-Inspector Krishna Chavan of Amalner Police Station was assigned the task of tracing absconding accused in Ahilyanagar district.

Acting on technical inputs and information received from confidential informers, the team established that Abbas Chavan was staying in the Pathardi area. The police subsequently laid a trap and arrested him on Friday.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh, Ashti Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vishwajeet Khule and Amalner Assistant Police Inspector Satish Kotkar.

PSI Krishna Chavan, Police Head Constables Sandeep Sangle, Satish Tarte, Shyam Khade and Deepak Dhonde played key roles in the operation.

The accused has been handed over to Beed Rural Police Station for further legal proceedings and investigation.