Beed: 80 Pigs Stolen In Just 30 Minutes; Six-Member Gang Caught On Camera | Sourced

In a bizarre and audacious theft that has stunned residents of Kada in Ashti tehsil, a gang of six men allegedly stole as many as 80 domestic pigs and fled with the livestock in a pickup vehicle within just 30 minutes. The entire operation was captured on CCTV cameras installed along the town's main road at around 2.30am on Sunday.

According to local sources, the stolen pigs belonged to Nitin Gaikwad, a resident of Kada who earns his livelihood through pig farming. While the town was asleep, a white commercial pickup vehicle reportedly entered the area.

CCTV footage shows six men stepping out of the vehicle and systematically rounding up pigs resting along the roadside and nearby areas. Using ropes, the suspects allegedly loaded around 80 pigs into the rear section of the pickup van before speeding away. The entire operation was completed within half an hour.

The theft came to light later in the morning when Gaikwad discovered that the animals were missing. A search of the surrounding area yielded no clues, prompting him to examine CCTV footage from nearby establishments. The recordings allegedly showed the six-member gang loading the pigs into the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The motive behind the theft remains unclear. However, locals suspect that the animals may have been stolen for illegal resale to meat traders or for transportation to markets outside the state.

Sources said that despite four days having passed since the incident, no formal police complaint or First Information Report (FIR) had been registered at Ashti Police Station as of the time of reporting. The livestock owner is reportedly trying to trace the suspects through technical analysis of the CCTV footage and details related to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, traders, livestock owners and residents of Kada have urged the police to investigate the case promptly, identify the gang involved and increase night patrolling in the area to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident has raised concerns about livestock security and highlighted the growing boldness of organised theft gangs operating in rural parts of the district.