Beed: 65-Year-Old Held For Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Money For Chocolates | AI Generated Representational Image

Beed: A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Beed tehsil, sparking widespread outrage and protests across rural parts of the district, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Baban Kale.

According to police, the incident took place around 4pm on Tuesday. Kale allegedly lured the minor by offering her money to buy chocolates. He then took her to a bajra field owned by a local resident, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

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A case was registered at Amalner police station following a complaint, leading to the immediate arrest of the accused. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident triggered anger among local residents. In protest, villagers from Beed and Patoda tehsils took to the streets and observed a complete bandh, demanding the death penalty for the accused. Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

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Further investigation is underway.