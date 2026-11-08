Beed: 4 Seriously Injured In Georai Cylinder Blast | Sourced

Beed: Four people, including two women, sustained serious injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in the Sanjaynagar area of Georai town on Saturday at around 7.30pm.

According to sources, the cylinder exploded suddenly at the residence of social activist Laxman Chavan, triggering a fire that spread to four adjoining houses.

The injured have been identified as Swarna Laxman Chavan, Janabai Rathod, Amol Rathod and one unidentified person. They were initially rushed to a private hospital in Georai for treatment. However, considering the severity of their injuries, all four were later referred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for advanced medical care.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

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Soon after the incident, Georai Municipal Councillor Shahrukh Pathan and Shivraj Pawar rushed to the spot. Firefighters from the Georai Agricultural Produce Market Committee's fire brigade brought the blaze under control.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.