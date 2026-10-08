Beed: 24-Hour Surveillance At Wan Dam To Prevent Water Theft | Sourced

Pune: Facing the grim prospect of a severe water crisis following a deficient monsoon in Beed district, the local administration has launched an aggressive drive to safeguard the town’s primary drinking water reserves. The Parli Taluka Disaster Management Authority has mandated 24-hour surveillance at Wan Dam at Nagapur in Parli Vaijnath tehsil to thwart unauthorised extraction and secure future drinking water supplies.

The official orders, issued by Tehsildar and Disaster Management Committee Chairman Vinod Ranvare on October 5, came into effect on Tuesday, October 6.

To maintain an unyielding vigil across the reservoir’s perimeter, the administration has instituted round-the-clock monitoring split across two 12-hour shifts. The day shift will be from 9am to 8pm and the night shift from 8pm to 8am.

Multi-departmental joint squads will patrol the dam continuously during both shifts to intercept and dismantle unauthorised high-power pumps, illegal pipelines and siphon lines set up by individual industrial units or commercial entities.

The enforcement squads draw personnel from a broad spectrum of civic, revenue and utility agencies to ensure thorough on-ground compliance, including talathis and village revenue officials, Gram Panchayat officers and Gram Sevaks, municipal staff from the Parli Municipal Council, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) technicians tasked with severing illegal power connections, Minor Irrigation Department field engineers and personnel from the Parli Police Station, alongside local Police Patils.

Emphasising that the directive must be enforced strictly on the ground, Tehsildar Ranvare warned that dereliction of duty will invite severe penalties.

“Every drop of stored water is vital to safeguard Parli Vaijnath town’s drinking water needs in the coming months,” Ranvare said. “No laxity, unauthorised absence or negligence by deployed personnel will be tolerated. Strict disciplinary action under the Disaster Management Act will be initiated immediately against anyone found faltering on duty. We will not allow a single drop of water to be siphoned off illegally.”

Meanwhile, Collector Vivek Johnson visited and inspected the dam on Tuesday.