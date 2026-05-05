Beed: 2 Youths Die After Being Struck By Poclain Machine & Falling Into Well | Sourced

Beed: Two youths died after being accidentally struck by a Poclain machine and falling into a well at Pangri in Georai tehsil. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while excavation work was in progress.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Ashok Jagtap (34), a resident of Talwada in Georai tehsil, and his friend Bharat Asaram Rathod (35), a resident of Hiwara in Georai tehsil.

According to the information received, Bharat Rathod was overseeing the deepening of a well on his farm using a Poclain machine. His friend, Ganesh Jagtap, had accompanied him to witness the work. While the two were standing near the edge of the well, the moving arm of the excavator unexpectedly struck them, causing both to fall into the deep cavity.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals due to the alleged “inhuman” conduct of the Poclain owner, identified as Bhawale from Shindewadi. Witnesses and relatives alleged that instead of providing immediate assistance or attempting a rescue, the owner fled the scene after the accident.

Despite being severely injured, Jagtap briefly regained consciousness and used his mobile phone to alert his relatives. Family members rushed to the spot and pulled both men out of the well. However, Jagtap died while being shifted from Georai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for advanced treatment. Rathod also succumbed to his injuries.

Enraged by the owner’s negligence, relatives of the deceased and local villagers staged a sit-in protest at the Georai police station. They demanded the immediate arrest of the Poclain owner and strict criminal action.

“Had the owner helped them in time instead of running away, their lives could have been saved,” a grieving relative said.

The Georai police have begun the process of registering an FIR and are investigating the matter further. A wave of mourning has swept across the taluka following the untimely deaths of the two young men.