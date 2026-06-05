Beed: 2 Friends Arrested For Killing Man, Staging It As Suicide | Representative Image

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Beed Police has solved a complex murder case within 48 hours, arresting two individuals who allegedly killed their friend over a financial dispute and attempted to pass it off as suicide.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Afzalkhan alias Tohid Kairatikhan Pathan, a resident of Sardarnagar in Parli Vaijnath, went missing on May 31 after leaving the town with friends. On June 1 at around 9:30am, his body was found on railway tracks near the Lendewadi area in Parli Vaijnath tehsil.

Initially, the case appeared to be a suicide. However, LCB officials suspected foul play and launched a detailed investigation. Based on inputs from confidential informants and the victim’s relatives, police began probing the role of his close associates.

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“We accelerated the investigation by analysing CCTV footage near the crime scene and deploying technical surveillance,” an LCB official said.

Acting on a tip-off on June 3 that the suspects had returned to Parli, an LCB team led by PSI Sushant Sutale laid a trap and arrested Rishikesh Parmeshwar Phad (27), a resident of Someshwar Nagar, and Gaurav Deepak Vyas (26), a resident of Snehnagar.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to the crime. They admitted to bludgeoning Pathan with a heavy stone following a monetary dispute and later dumping his body on railway tracks to mislead investigators.

The accused have been handed over to Parli Rural Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of SP Chetna Tidke and ASP Rishikesh Shinde. The team included PI Shivaji Bantewad, PSI Sushant Sutale, and other police personnel.