Beed: ₹15 Lakh Gold, Silver Stolen From House In Limbaganesh | Sourced

Beed: Unidentified burglars targeted two residences in Limbaganesh in Beed tehsil on Sunday around 1.30am, decamping with cash and jewellery valued at approximately ₹15 lakh from one of the houses.

Unidentified thieves broke into Vilas Buwaji Jadhav’s house and fled with ₹3 lakh in cash, 15 tolas of gold and 20 tolas of silver ornaments, pegging the total loss at around ₹15 lakh.

In a second break-in shortly after, the gang broke into the house of Manoj Kanitkar’s grandmother. Finding no major valuables, the thieves reportedly made off with roughly ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 in cash, the homeowner said.

The break-ins came to light around 1.30am, following which villagers alerted the Neknoor police. Beat constable Navnath Mundhe rushed to the spot for a preliminary inquiry.

On Sunday morning, Assistant Police Inspector (API) of Neknoor police station Mangesh Salve, Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Dhaigude, and police personnel Vitthal Rathod and Vishal Kshirsagar inspected both crime scenes. A dog squad and forensic fingerprint experts were pressed into service to lift fingerprints and gather physical evidence.

The twin burglaries have triggered concern and unrest among villagers. A case is being registered, and further investigation is underway under the supervision of API Mangesh Salve.