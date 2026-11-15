Beed: ₹10 Lakh Saved For Son's MBBS Fees Gutted In Georai Fire

Beed: ₹10 Lakh Saved For Son's MBBS Fees Gutted In Fire | AI-generated

Beed: Amid severe drought conditions in the region, a devastating house fire gutted ₹10 lakh in cash kept aside for a student's MBBS fees, along with six quintals of harvested cotton, leaving a farmer's family in Georai tehsil with total losses estimated at ₹12 lakh.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night at the residence of Vishwanathrao Jadhav in Rathod Tanda near Marphala village in Georai tehsil.

According to family members, the fire broke out suddenly while Jadhav and his family were sleeping outside the house. Upon noticing the flames, they raised an alarm, but the fire had already engulfed the house.

Along with the six quintals of stored cotton, household essentials and clothing, ₹10 lakh in cash saved specifically to pay the tuition fees of Jadhav's son, who is pursuing an MBBS degree in Bengaluru, was reduced to ashes.

Adding to the family's distress amid the ongoing drought, local residents pointed out that not a single official from the Georai revenue department had visited the spot to conduct a panchnama (spot inspection), even two days after the tragedy. This has delayed the process of assessing the damage and seeking potential government relief or compensation.

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A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking intense debate across the district. While many residents have praised the youth for boldly holding public representatives accountable, others have criticised the manner of the disruption. Locals, however, maintain that the outburst reflects widespread public anger over administrative apathy towards basic rural infrastructure.