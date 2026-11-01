Be Conscious Of Duties Alongside Rights, Says BAMU VC Dr Vijay Fulari | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s (BAMU) Vice-Chancellor, Dr Vijay Fulari, stated that individuals working in any field should provide their services while remaining mindful of their duties and responsibilities, alongside their rights.

A farewell ceremony was held on Saturday for Dr Sudhakar Rambhau Shendge, a senior professor in the Department of Hindi at BAMU. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari remarked that, over the past two years and nine months, deep bonds of affection had been formed. He noted that he had been fortunate to work with many excellent colleagues, both among the faculty and the staff, and emphasised the importance of remaining loyal to one’s parent institution.

At the beginning of the programme, Sandhya and Dr Sudhakar Shendge were felicitated by Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings, while Sanjay Lab proposed the vote of thanks. The event was attended by several individuals, including Dr Chandradev Kawade, Dr Ganeshraj Sonale, Dr Laxmanrao Dhumal, Dr Subhash Chavan and Executive Engineer Ravindra Kale. Laxmikant Mane, Kapil Salve and Mukesh Sathe contributed to organising the event.

"BAMU and its Hindi Department have given me so much – an education, a career and a reputation," remarked Dr Sudhakar Shendge, questioning how he could ever truly repay this debt. He expressed his deep gratitude, specifically acknowledging the Vice-Chancellor for providing him with opportunities to serve in various capacities.

Sandhya Shendge, Major Pranav Shendge and Ganesh Shendge were also present on the occasion. Dr Shendge has been active in the fields of research and teaching for the past 38 years. He served in the Hindi Department for 16 years. During this period, he held various positions, including Head of the Department, Director of the Board of Extra-Mural Studies, Director of the Department of Continuing Education and Extension Services, and member of several Boards of Studies.