BARTI Students Celebrate As Maharashtra Govt Grants 100% Scholarships After Protests | File Photo

For the last two and a half years, PhD students were struggling for fellowships at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI). Finally, the cabinet announced the decision to provide 100% scholarships to 763 students of BARTI. A total expenditure of around ₹37 crore has been approved for this.

This has been appreciated by the students, who were protesting for the last many days against the state government's decision to grant only 50 per cent of the pending scholarship fund from the date of the scholarship award. The students, citing financial hardship, launched a hunger strike on August 5. They even took out a long march of 200 km from Phulewada in Pune to Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. In protest, one PhD student tried to self-immolate in front of the institute gate in Pune.

Seema Wankhede, a PhD student, said, "The success of the students' struggle and agitation belongs to the entire Ambedkari community. All the political parties and social organisations of Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar ideology took part in this struggle. The government has accepted our demand. Thanks to them. For the past two years, all of us PhD students have been struggling continuously. We created pressure on the government by using different ways like agitations, marches, and long marches. We got valuable support from all the party organisations and social organisations of the Ambedkari movement. We express our gratitude to everyone who has given us help and strength."

"Research is very important for the overall development of the country. And it is equally important that the government spends money through fellowships with a special focus on research students. A fellowship is essential for providing the necessary services to students if research of the highest quality is required. The government had reduced it. Now we have received our rightful 100% fellowship. We will definitely put it to good use and contribute to the development of the society and the country through our research," said another PhD student, Mangesh Dutonde.

Namita Kharat, also a PhD student, added, "It is the constitutional right of BARTI students to get 100% fellowship. The policy which the government had decided was violative of Article 46. Also, there were injustices against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students. We publicly protested and opposed the same policy and the decision of 50% fellowship. Finally, our struggle has succeeded. This struggle lasted for 110 days in front of Barti office, 60 days at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, 10 days long march on foot from Pune to Mumbai, and again 12 days of hunger strike. This is a success after such a long struggle."

"After a long agitation and hunger strike, research students met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde twice. On August 23, once again there was an interaction with the CM through video conference. Before that, all the research students had met Balasaheb Ambedkar at his office in Mumbai. Balasaheb also pursued this issue consistently. All the activists, leaders, office bearers, and vigilant citizens of the Ambedkari movement gave us the strength to fight and make it successful," emphasised Ajay Gangurde, PhD student.