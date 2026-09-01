Barefoot & In Saree, 47-Year-Old Cook Wins Ambajogai Marathon For Daughters' Education | Sourced

Beed: She wore no expensive running shoes, donned no tracksuit and had received no formal athletic training. Armed only with the endurance built over years of daily physical labour and an unwavering determination to secure a better future for her daughters, 47-year-old Ramabai Ranveer outran dozens of trained young athletes to clinch first place in a local marathon, winning a cash prize of ₹3,000 on Saturday.

बेटी की पढ़ाई के लिए नंगे पैर दौड़ी मां, मैराथन में जीते 3 हजार रुपए ताकि भरे फ़ीस

.बीड के अंबाजोगाई में लड़कियों की पढ़ाई के लिए खाना बनाने वाली एक मां ने दौड़कर मैराथन जीत ली है।

रमाबाई रणवीर (उम्र 47) ने खोलेश्वर एजुकेशनल कॉम्प्लेक्स के अमृत जयंती वर्ष के मौके पर आयोजित अमृत… pic.twitter.com/1FefTr7yit — Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) August 31, 2026

The event, titled the ‘Amrit Daud’ marathon, was organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha to mark the Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating the 75th anniversary of its Kholeshwar educational complex. The race was held from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Bhagwan Baba Chowk.

Standing quietly at the rear of the starting line, draped in her everyday cotton saree, Ramabai appeared out of place among the young participants. Many onlookers initially assumed that she had gathered at the venue merely out of curiosity.

However, once the whistle was blown and the flag waved, the scene changed. The group of young runners sprinted ahead, quickly leaving Ramabai behind. But she refused to be discouraged. Soon into the race, she realised that her slippers were slipping and hampering her pace. Without hesitation, she took them off, held them firmly in her hands and continued running barefoot.

Braving the cold, damp asphalt and sharp stones along the route, Ramabai steadily gathered pace while clutching the edge of her saree. One after another, she overtook competitors dressed in professional sportswear. As she neared the finish line, the spectators began cheering her on. She eventually crossed the finish line ahead of the entire field, leaving the crowd stunned and emotional.

Her unexpected victory moved several spectators to tears and drew a standing ovation from the crowd. For Ramabai, however, the marathon was more than a race.

Originally from Hingoli, Ramabai moved to Ambajogai following the death of her husband. She took up work as a domestic cook and has since been independently supporting her family while striving to fund the education of her two daughters.

Her everyday struggle, she said, had unknowingly prepared her for the race.

“I run every single day just to keep my household afloat and educate my daughters; today, I ran for myself,” Ramabai said after receiving the winner’s trophy and cash prize.