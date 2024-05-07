Baramati Lok Sabha Polls: Supriya Sule Files Complaint With ECI Against Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharane | Video Screengrabs

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)'s Baramati Lok Sabha candidate, Supriya Sule, filed a complaint with the state Election Commission on Tuesday after a video allegedly showing NCP MLA Dattatray Bharane, from the Ajit Pawar faction, threatening a party worker, went viral on social media.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar stated, “We have lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against the (Indapur) NCP MLA (Bharne) for abusing and threatening our party worker in Indapur. This is a violation of the model code of conduct.” The complaint has been lodged from Sule's email ID, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA added.

The video reportedly went viral on Monday and was shared by various politicians, including Rohit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad. Filmed outside a polling centre in the Andhurne village of the Indapur tehsil, the video shows Bharne allegedly threatening and abusing a worker of the NCP (SP).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pawar wrote, "Watch in this video how a member of Ajitdada Mitra Mandal, former minister and MLA of Indapur, abused and threatened our worker who is working on the booth with self-respect. Interestingly, the person with whom he is behaving this way is from his own village and his relative."

Awhad alleged that Bharane abused the worker because he was standing at the booth from Supriya Sule's side.

Indapur is one of the Assembly segments in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on Tuesday.