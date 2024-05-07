 Baramati Lok Sabha Polls: Supriya Sule Files Complaint With ECI Against Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharane (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBaramati Lok Sabha Polls: Supriya Sule Files Complaint With ECI Against Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharane (VIDEO)

Baramati Lok Sabha Polls: Supriya Sule Files Complaint With ECI Against Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharane (VIDEO)

Indapur is one of the Assembly segments in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on Tuesday

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Baramati Lok Sabha Polls: Supriya Sule Files Complaint With ECI Against Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharane | Video Screengrabs

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)'s Baramati Lok Sabha candidate, Supriya Sule, filed a complaint with the state Election Commission on Tuesday after a video allegedly showing NCP MLA Dattatray Bharane, from the Ajit Pawar faction, threatening a party worker, went viral on social media.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar stated, “We have lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against the (Indapur) NCP MLA (Bharne) for abusing and threatening our party worker in Indapur. This is a violation of the model code of conduct.” The complaint has been lodged from Sule's email ID, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA added.

The video reportedly went viral on Monday and was shared by various politicians, including Rohit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad. Filmed outside a polling centre in the Andhurne village of the Indapur tehsil, the video shows Bharne allegedly threatening and abusing a worker of the NCP (SP).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pawar wrote, "Watch in this video how a member of Ajitdada Mitra Mandal, former minister and MLA of Indapur, abused and threatened our worker who is working on the booth with self-respect. Interestingly, the person with whom he is behaving this way is from his own village and his relative."

Read Also
Pune: Raj Thackeray To Campaign For BJP's Lok Sabha Candidate Murlidhar Mohol On May 10
article-image

Awhad alleged that Bharane abused the worker because he was standing at the booth from Supriya Sule's side.

Indapur is one of the Assembly segments in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on Tuesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: IBB Students Awarded Prestigious Khorana Program for Scholars 2024

Pune: IBB Students Awarded Prestigious Khorana Program for Scholars 2024

Neglected Buses In Pune's Aundh Turn Haven For Criminals, Residents Demand Action (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Neglected Buses In Pune's Aundh Turn Haven For Criminals, Residents Demand Action (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Watch Video: Voter Sets EVM On Fire In Maharashtra's Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Watch Video: Voter Sets EVM On Fire In Maharashtra's Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency

All Parties Want Muslim Votes But Can't Find Candidates From Community: Owaisi In Aurangabad

All Parties Want Muslim Votes But Can't Find Candidates From Community: Owaisi In Aurangabad

Aurangabad News: Water Pipeline Busted in Two Locations, Supply Unaffected, Woman Stealing Jewellery...

Aurangabad News: Water Pipeline Busted in Two Locations, Supply Unaffected, Woman Stealing Jewellery...