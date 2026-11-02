Baramati: Heavy Overnight Rain Causes Waterlogging, Disrupts Traffic and Turns Roads Into Streams | AI Screengrab

Baramati: Heavy rainfall continued across Baramati in Pune district on Monday, November 2, after showers began around 1 am, leaving several roads submerged and disrupting movement in the city. Water accumulated on roads and in low-lying areas, with some stretches witnessing substantial water flow that made it difficult for vehicles to pass.

Visuals from Baramati showed roads covered with muddy rainwater, with water levels rising around roadside trees and other infrastructure. The intense showers turned several stretches into streams of flowing water, raising concerns about traffic movement and the drainage of rainwater.

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According to rainfall figures reported by local media, Baramati received 158 mm of rain by 7 am on Monday. Rainfall reportedly continued thereafter, but an updated official total was not available for confirmation at the time of writing.

The downpour also affected surrounding areas, including parts of Baramati and neighbouring Indapur taluka. The intensity of the rainfall prompted concerns over water accumulation on roads and the movement of vehicles in affected areas.

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Rain Brings Relief to Farmers

The rainfall brought relief to farmers who had been waiting for showers after a prolonged dry spell. The rain is expected to improve soil moisture and provide some respite to agricultural areas facing water shortages.

However, the intensity of the downpour could also pose risks to orchards and other crops if water remains stagnant or heavy rainfall continues. The extent of any agricultural damage is yet to be established.

While the showers have raised hopes among farmers, waterlogging and difficult road conditions remain immediate concerns for residents as rainfall continues across the region.