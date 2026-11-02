Pune: 21-Year-Old Physiotherapy Student Dies After Falling Under Water Tanker Near Kalewadi Phata | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 21-year-old physiotherapy student died after the two-wheeler she was travelling on slipped, throwing her under the wheels of a passing water tanker near Kalewadi Phata on Saturday evening.

The accident took place around 5.15 pm on the main road between Rahatani Phata and Kalewadi Phata.

The deceased was identified as Sejal Prafull Lute, a native of Wardha. She was travelling towards Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Wakad with her acquaintance, Atharva Lavate, who is originally from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and currently lives in Punawale. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt, officials said.

According to an official from Kalewadi Police Station, the two-wheeler (MH 46 BS 9113) was travelling from Pimpri towards Wakad when it suddenly slipped near a bus stop between Rahatani Phata and Kalewadi Phata.

Both students fell onto the road. Lute fell towards the right side and came under the rear left wheel of a water tanker passing through the area at the time. The tanker's wheel ran over her abdomen, leaving her seriously injured.

Student Dies Before Treatment at Aundh Hospital

Following the accident, Lute was rushed to Aundh Hospital. However, she died before treatment could begin.

An official from Kalewadi Police Station confirmed the incident and said the police had launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

“The two-wheeler slipped, causing both occupants to fall on the road. The woman fell towards the right side and came under the rear wheel of the passing water tanker. The other student escaped without injuries,” the official said.