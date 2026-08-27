Banks Must Meet Half-Yearly Credit Plan Targets, Says Kolhapur District Collector Dr Vijay Rathod | Sourced

Kolhapur: District Collector Dr Vijay Rathod has instructed banks to inform citizens about various government schemes—including the farmer loan waiver scheme—and ensure that the maximum number of beneficiaries receive these benefits. He also directed banks to fulfil their half-yearly targets for the annual credit plan by the end of September.

A meeting of the District Consultative Committee was held under the chairmanship of District Collector Dr Rathod at the new hall of the Collector's Office. Discussions were held regarding Kolhapur district's annual credit plan, valued at ₹47,000 crore.

Attendees included Abhinav Khare (District Lead Officer, Reserve Bank of India), Mangesh Pawar (District Lead Bank Manager), Vishal Singh (Deputy Zonal Manager, Bank of India), Rohan More (Manager, NABARD), Jalindar Pangre (District Superintending Agriculture Officer), G. M. Shinde (CEO, KDCC Bank), and other bankers.

District Collector Dr Rathod stated that various government corporations should organise taluka-level camps to disseminate information about government schemes to citizens. He also urged banks to make special efforts to resolve pending cases under various schemes. He directed banks to inform applicants about the necessary documentation, ensure the completion of paperwork, and follow up to facilitate loan approvals. He further instructed all corporations and banks to participate in taluka-level bankers' meetings and ensure the delivery of scheme benefits through mutual coordination.

The 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana' (Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme) is a significant initiative of the state government. Farmers should be informed about the necessary documentation so that the entire process can be completed on time and eligible farmers can avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme as soon as possible.

Kolhapur district led the state last year in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Scheme and the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme. All banks are expected to perform well this year too by disbursing loans under these schemes. Instructions were also issued to organise financial literacy camps and raise public awareness regarding digital fraud.

District Collector Dr Rathod reviewed the annual targets and achievements, as well as the reasons for pending cases, regarding various schemes—such as the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farm Loan Waiver Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mudra, Employment Generation, Vishwakarma, Jan Dhan, Micro Food Processing, and Chief Minister's Employment Generation schemes, alongside initiatives by the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, Vasantrao Naik Development Corporation, and corporations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He directed officials to expedite the resolution of pending cases.

District Lead Bank Manager Mangesh Pawar informed the meeting that the target for Kolhapur District's Annual Credit Plan for 2026-27 is ₹47,000 crore. By the end of June, loans worth ₹20,071 crore had been disbursed in the district, marking the achievement of 43 percent of the annual target.

District managers of various corporations and district coordinators of banks presented information during the meeting regarding the targets set for loan disbursement under various schemes and the actual disbursements made to date.