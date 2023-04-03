Bal Bharati Paud Phata Link Road Project: Citizen activists to protest on April 15

Pune city as it looks from from ARAI hill (Vetal tekdi) near Paud Phata Area. | Anand Chaini

Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation and political leaders are trying to convince residents for the Bal Bharti Paud Phata (BBPP) Link road project, the opposition from the citizen activist is not going to die anytime soon.



The "Vetal Tekadi Bachao Kruti Samiti (Save Vetal Tekdi Task Force)" has organised a protest on April 15 at Vetal Baba Chwok on Senapati Bapat Road in Pune to mark their opposition to the project.

Recently, in a bid to tame the opposition by residents, BJP's Shivaji Nagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol along with senior PMC officials joined the walk on the route with residents.



The environmental activists in the city have been opposing this project since it was first proposed in 1987. The road will traverse the foothills of Vetal Tekdi. For the uninitiated, Vetal Tekdi is a prominent hill in the city limits of Pune.



The administration has maintained that the proposed road will decrease traffic pressure in Nal Stop Chowk. At present, passengers travelling from Senapati Bapat road towards Paud road have to use Law college road, which often witnesses traffic congestion during peak hours.

