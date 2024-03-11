 Aurangabad Video: Fire Destroys 3 Shops In Ranjangaon
Aurangabad Video: Fire Destroys 3 Shops In Ranjangaon

While the fire resulted in significant financial losses for all three shopkeepers, fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Aurangabad Video: Fire Destroys 3 Shops In Ranjangaon |

A fire ravaged three shops located on Rajangaon Shenpunji Main Road on Sunday, causing substantial losses to the shopkeepers. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated from a short circuit.

The affected shops include Vyankatesh Masala Centre, owned by Vyantakesh Kavthekar, Shree Ganesh Mobile Shopee and Electricals, owned by Ganesh Landne, and Readymade Dhamaka Sale, owned by Amzad Khatri.

According to Khatri, he received a phone call from nearby residents while heading home around 9:30pm, informing him of the fire engulfing his shop. Rushing to the scene, he found his shop fully engulfed in flames, which soon spread to the adjacent shops.

Local residents promptly alerted the Waluj MIDC police and fire brigade. After three hours of relentless efforts, the fire brigade managed to douse the flames. Despite attempts by authorities to disperse the crowd gathered at the scene, onlookers remained unyielding, prompting the fire brigade to use water to disperse them.

While the fire resulted in significant financial losses for all three shopkeepers, fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

