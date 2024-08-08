Aurangabad: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Appeals for 100 MLAs to Save Reservations |

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar urged the people to elect 100 MLAs from VBA to safeguard reservations during a public meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday. The appeal marked the conclusion of his "Reservation Bachao Yatra," a state-wide initiative launched to address the issue of Maratha reservation.

Ambedkar highlighted the tension surrounding Maratha reservation and credited the yatra with maintaining peace and dispelling fear in villages. He emphasized that the upcoming assembly polls, scheduled to occur before Diwali, are intentionally timed to limit VBA's preparation period, but assured that party workers are ready.

Ambedkar Urges Voters to Elect Candidates Committed to Preserving Reservations

He stressed that the fight for reservations should be conducted in the assembly through strategic and informed approaches rather than on the streets. Ambedkar urged people to vote for candidates committed to preserving reservations.

Ambedkar pointed out that with the call to elect 225 MLAs from the Maratha community, the OBCs need to decide if they want to preserve reservations by aligning with VBA.

Despite inviting Chhagan Bhujbal and Sharad Pawar to participate in the yatra, they did not attend. Ambedkar declared the yatra a grand success, noting that it had maintained peace in the state despite some criticism.

The event was attended by VBA state president Rekha Thakur, Sujat Ambedkar, Navnath Waghmare, Utkarsha Rupwate, Farooq Ahmed, Ramesh Baraskar, Avinash Bhosikar, Govind Dalvi, and other leaders. Siddharth Mokale conducted the meeting proceedings, while Yogesh Ban proposed a vote of thanks.