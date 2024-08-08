Satara: Despite Congress's Toll Exemption Win Claim, Locals Furious Over ₹315 Monthly Fee on Pune-Bangalore Highway |

Even though Congress celebrated their efforts and gained publicity through various media, feeling accomplished with the toll exemption on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway, local vehicle owners at Taswade, Anewadi, and Kini toll booths were soon met with disappointment. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has stipulated that locals must now obtain a monthly pass for toll exemption, with an administrative fee of ₹315 per month. This development has reignited frustration among local residents, who are demanding a toll waiver based solely on proof of residency within a 20 km radius of the toll booths.

The recent mass movement, led by Congress at the mentioned toll booths, had stirred significant attention over the past month and a half. On August 3, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and minister Satej Patil’s participation gave further momentum to the locals' struggle against toll fees. However, despite the initial success, the NHAI’s decision to impose a monthly fee for the exemption has sparked renewed tension.

No tolls were collected from locals before June 25

Historically, locals had never paid tolls or obtained passes at these booths since their establishment. The situation changed on June 25, when NHAI began enforcing toll payments or mandatory monthly passes. In response, local citizens took to the streets, demanding the restoration of toll exemptions. While their protests led to a temporary victory with a letter granting exemption, the fine print revealed a requirement for a ₹315 monthly fee, which locals see as an unacceptable burden.

The NHAI’s move has been seen as an attempt to undermine the Congress-led agitation, with critics arguing that the imposition of the fee contradicts the spirit of the toll exemption. Congress had positioned the toll waiver as a victory, but the additional fee has left locals feeling betrayed. Now, residents are standing firm, demanding a complete exemption without any fees, and are prepared for further agitation if their demands are not met.

Locals, under the banner of the Anti-Toll Action Committee, have united to resist this new fee, vowing not to pay the toll or obtain the passes. With temporary exemptions in place until July 22, the situation remains volatile as residents await a clearer directive from NHAI.