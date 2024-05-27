Aurangabad: Tehsil Clerk Booked for Molesting SBI Recovery Officer |

The City Chowk police have booked a 40-year-old clerk in the tehsil office for molesting the SBI lady recovery officer on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Vitthal Belkar.

Police said, the complainant is the recovery officer in SBI and she had to visit the tehsil office frequently to take the dates of the collectors in various official matters.

On Saturday afternoon, she had gone to the tehsil office to take the dates of the DM. She met the accused Belkar there. He started an objectionable conversation with the lady officer and asked for her phone number. He then stored the number into his computer for further processing. Later, he asked her to give her phone to him but she refused. He then went near her and sat on a chair next to her. He started touching her leg with his leg.

Hence, she lodged a complaint with the City Chowk police station. A case of molestation has been registered against Belkar while PSI Prashant Mundhe is further investigating the case.