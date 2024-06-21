Aurangabad: Police Recruitment Sees Dedicated Candidates Despite Rain Delay |

Despite heavy rain for some time on the second day of the police police recruitment process on Thursday, thousands of candidates appeared with the dream of gaining Khakhi uniform. Compared to the first day, the process was conducted faster on the second day. After the rain was stopped the candidates appeared for the test with the same vigor. The rain started at 4pm with a storm and the process was hampered for around half an hour. After the rain stopped, 174 candidates appeared for the test.

In all, 2,771 candidates appeared for the physical tests for the recruitment in the city and district police forces. Of which, 1,874 were qualified for the next round. However, 219 candidates were declared ineligible after the measurement of chest and height.

RFID faces issues

The physical tests for the city were conducted on the Divisional Sports Complex and for district rural police at the SP Office Gokul Ground.

On the first day of the recruitment, the Radio Frequency Identity (RFID) system went defunct and hence the process was delayed for some time. As a result, the candidates who had reported on the grounds at 5 am had to wait till the afternoon. On the second day, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar and ACP Subhash Bhujang made a proper plan and started the test at 5am on Thursday.

The tests of the male candidates are expected to be concluded on June 24 and then the tests of the women candidates will be held on June 25 and 26. Out of the total 212 posts, 64 are reserved for the women candidates. Out of the total 16,133 applications, 3,320 applications are of the women candidates.

Thousands of candidates have come to the city for the recruitment process. They have to go to the venue of the tests from the bus stand and the railway stations. However, the rickshaw drivers recovered heavy fares from the candidates. They recovered ₹300 to ₹500 from the candidates for a distance of around 4kms, the candidates complained.