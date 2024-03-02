Aurangabad: Police Crack Down On Prostitution Ring, Rescue 4 Girls |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police conducted a raid on Thursday, uncovering a brothel operating above a hotel at Balapur Phata. During the operation, the police rescued two local girls and two from Murshidabad who had been coerced into the flesh trade.

The proprietor of Hotel Siddhant, Jeevan Kesarsingh Jarwal (Bebalyachi Wadii Chitegaon), was found to be running a beer bar and lodging facility within the jurisdiction of the Chikalthana Police Station. Exploiting the poverty and illiteracy of local and out-of-state girls, Jarwal forcibly ensnared them into the flesh trade.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Puja Nangare received intelligence about the illicit operation and promptly mobilised the Anti-Human Trafficking Squad (AHTS), led by API Aarti Jadhav. To gather evidence, the team orchestrated a sting operation, dispatching an undercover officer posing as a customer to Jarwal's establishment on Thursday night. Once inside, the officer was directed to a room on the first floor after paying ₹1,500 to Jarwal. Jarwal facilitated the entry of a girl into the room, confirming the presence of a flesh trade operation. The undercover officer discreetly signalled the police team, prompting them to swiftly intervene and rescue the girl. Subsequent searches of other rooms led to the discovery and rescue of two girls from Murshidabad (West Bengal) and two local girls.

Jarwal was apprehended, and a case was filed against him at the Chikalthana police station. His mobile phone, along with condom packets and other incriminating items valued at ₹24,000, were confiscated. Jarwal has a history of criminal activity, with seven prior cases registered against him across various police stations. He had previously been detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act due to his repeated criminal offences.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of SP Maneesh Kalwaniya and Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, with SDPO Puja Nangare and API Jadhav leading the charge. The successful raid involved the concerted efforts of officers Kapil Bankar, Manjusha Harkangane, Sapna Charwande, Irshad Pathan, and others.