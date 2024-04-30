Aurangabad: No Road, Water Shortage, Rising Crime, and More Plague Residents of MHADA Deolai

The lack of civic amenities in the MHADA Deolai area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has made the lives of the residents extremely difficult. Despite raising demands for necessary civic services for years, the residents have still not gained anything.

The residents of the MHADA Deolai area do not have concrete roads, and the condition is even worse during the rainy season as the roads get muddy, causing severe inconvenience for two-wheeler riders. A few days ago, heavy rains lashed the city, worsening the condition of the roads in this area. Moreover, the access road to the Deolai area was dug for laying the water pipeline, but it has not yet been repaired.

Similarly, this area does not receive water supply from the Municipal Corporation. Previously, water was sourced from the tank owned by the gram panchayat, but after the area was handed over to the municipal corporation, the gram panchayat stopped the water supply. Now, residents have to purchase water from the MIDC and private tanker owners.

Rising crime

As this area is on the outskirts of the city, law and order issues are severe, with incidents of thefts and robberies becoming common. Residents have been demanding the city police to establish a police chowki in this area for several years, but the authority has paid no heed to it.

Resident Vikas Gorde said, "People living here are from the lower middle class and cannot afford costly private schools for their children. Hence, we demand that the municipal corporation should start a municipal school and a primary health care centre here soon."

No sanitation

Rajesh Ghuge said, "Earlier, this area was under the gram panchayat, but now it has been acquired by the municipal corporation. However, no basic amenities have been provided by the corporation for years. Garbage disposal is a severe problem in this area as the municipal corporation garbage collection vehicle does not come here regularly, resulting in accumulated garbage."

Gokul Malodkar said, "The area faces frequent power failures and irregular hours of power supply, especially during summer, causing additional hardships due to the scorching heat. The area has also become a garbage hub, resulting in a mosquito menace. Fumigation is not done here regularly."

Sagar Borde said, "There is always a threat of thefts and robberies in this area. The residents had demanded the police administration to establish a chowki in this area, but the demand is still in the cold storage."