Aurangabad News: Garbage Piles Up in Bajaj Nagar; Youth Drown in Ghanegaon Lake; 33 Colleges in Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre and More

Aurangabad News: Garbage Piles Up in Bajaj Nagar; Youth Drown in Ghanegaon Lake; 33 Colleges in Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre |

Heaps of garbage have accumulated at various places in Bajaj Nagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but the administration is apathetic towards garbage collection and cleaning the areas. The garbage has been piled along the roadside in almost all areas of Bajaj Nagar. The administration has established a fertilizer project at Waluj MIDC, where fertilizer is produced from the garbage, but it is of no use. Moreover, residents are facing severe health problems due to the garbage in the area.

Bajaj Nagar is the main locality in the Waluj Mahanagar area, and the responsibility to keep the Mahanagar clean lies with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). A private contractor has been assigned the task of collecting and disposing of the garbage. However, garbage is not collected regularly, leading to accumulation at various places.

The garbage collection vehicle does not come to the area consistently, and as a result, residents dump their garbage on the road. Several hotels in this area also contribute to the problem, as owners throw their waste material on the road during the night.

Areas such as Maharana Pratap Chowk, Colgate Chowk, Smashanbhoomi, Indraprast Colony, and other localities in Bajaj Nagar are facing severe garbage hazards. The accumulated garbage is stinking and poses a significant threat of epidemics in these areas.

A resident, Santosh Lathe, stated that residents have been throwing garbage on the road for the past four to five years, and MIDC is apathetic towards cleaning the area. This issue has been brought to the administration's attention on several occasions, but no permanent measures have been taken thus far. The residents are planning to launch a severe agitation regarding this issue, he said.

Youth Drown in Ghanegaon Lake

A youth who went for the Visarjan of Ganpati drowned in the lake at Ghanegaon on Tuesday evening. The 21-year-old deceased has been identified as Abhay Gawande.

Abhay and his three friends had gone for the Ganpati Visarjan at Ghanegaon in the Waluj area. All four entered the lake, but Abhay went further into the water. Unable to estimate the depth, he drowned.

His friends immediately informed the police deployed for the Ganesh Visarjan. The police called the fire brigade for assistance. Fire brigade personnel searched for Abhay in the water and brought him out after a strenuous effort lasting around two hours.

He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Waluj police station.

33 colleges in Acharya Chanakya Skill Devpt Cent scheme

The Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centres have been established in 1,000 colleges in the state, of which 33 colleges are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The centres were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through an online system.

Assistant Commissioner Suresh Varade said that all 33 colleges from the district have been selected for establishing skill development centres. These include Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, CIPET, Indo German Tool Room, Sri Asaramji Bhandwaldar College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Deogaon Rangari, Shrinath College of Pharmacy, Hitech College of Management and Computer Science, Hitech Institute of Technology, Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Marathwada Institute of Technology Polytechnic, Rotegaon, Y.B. Chavan College of Pharmacy, Maulana Azad College, People’s College of Forensic Science and Cyber Security, Mangaldeep Institute of Pharmacy, Shivchhatrapati College, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Education Society’s Polytechnic/Engineering, Ayurved and Agriculture College, Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, MGM University’s Management and Research, Pharmaceutical Science, Food Technology College, Dhaneshwari Education Society’s Agriculture, Food Technology, Pharmacy College, Vedprakash Patil Pharmacy College, Sai Ayurved Medical College and Research Centre, Asava Brother Business School, and Arts, Commerce and Science College.

These centres will provide 40 courses including hydroponic technician, kisan drone operator, electric vehicle technician, GST assistant, solar panel technician, general duty assistant in the health and medicine field, web developer, software developer, security guard, accounts assistant, electrician, and others.

Persons between the ages of 18 to 45 years can apply for these courses. Interested candidates should register for these courses in the respective colleges for training, Varade appealed.

Police seize 8 stolen motorcycles

The special team of the CIDCO MIDC police station arrested a motorcycle thief and seized eight stolen motorcycles from him on Thursday. The arrested individual has been identified as Rehan alias Jadu Khan Amjad Khan (19, Naregaon).

According to the details, the police, while patrolling, arrested the suspect Rehan. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing motorcycles from various areas in the district. The police took him to the location where the motorcycles were hidden. They found eight stolen motorcycles and two stolen mobile phones. A case has been registered with the CIDCO MIDC police station.

The police action was carried out under the guidance of DCP Navneet Kanwat and ACP Sudarshan Patil, led by PI Gajanan Kalyankar, API Bharat Pachole, Sanjay Nand, Santosh Sonawane, Haider Shaikh, Prakash Sonawane, Santosh Gaikwad, Parshuram Sonune, Arvind Puri, Varsha Pawar, and others.

8852 applications received for CM Vayoshri scheme

The state government has launched the Chief Minister’s ‘Vayaoshri’ scheme under which poor senior citizens are provided ₹3,000 for purchasing medicines and other medical materials. In Hingoli district, a total of 8,852 online applications have been received under the scheme as of September 18. Similarly, the facility for submitting offline applications is also available at the assistant commissioner (social welfare) office.

Under the Vayoshri scheme, senior citizens above the age of 65 years are given financial aid of ₹3,000 to purchase medical materials such as spectacles, hearing aids, walking sticks, wheelchairs, and other items. The aim of the state government in starting the scheme is to make senior citizens self-reliant. The amount of ₹3,000 is directly deposited into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

The process of filling applications began in July 2024, and by September 18, 8,852 applications had been received in Hingoli district. Out of these, 6,294 were declared eligible, while 2,558 were found ineligible.

Applicants are required to submit their Aadhaar card, income certificate, bank account details, and a medical certificate for the medical materials. Assistant Commissioner Yadav Gaikwad has appealed to those who have not yet applied for the scheme to fill out the form.