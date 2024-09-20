Aurangabad: Protest Held in Sillod After BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve Allegedly Calls it 'Pakistan' | Photo: PTI

A protest march was held in Sillod in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday against former Union minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve for allegedly referring to the place as Pakistan.

Sillod's Shiv Sena MLA and state minister Abdul Sattar slammed Danve and the said the protest march was held by the people of his constituency and not just by his party workers.

The march started from the Shivaji statue in the town and ended at the local tehsil office.

"People are very angry due to this statement. Danve referred to Sillod as Pakistan three times. This issue will be taken up with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Proper action must be taken as Danve is playing the politics of caste and religion," Sattar told reporters.

Danve could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.