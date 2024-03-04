Aurangabad: Man Stabs Father-in-law to Death In Front Of 12-Year-Old Son | IANS

A man who had come to take his wife from her parents’ house stabbed his father-in-law to death over a domestic dispute.

Moreover, he killed him in front of all his relatives, including his 12-year-old son.

The incident occurred in the Chikalthana area on Saturday midnight.

The deceased has been identified as Suryabhan Fakirchand Rithe (52, Dhangar Galli, Chikalthana), and the murderer as Datta Rambhau Patole (36, Pirbawada, Phulambri). Based on the complaint lodged by Suryabhan’s son, a case has been registered with the CIDCO MIDC police.

He used to torture wife

According to the details, Suryabhan’s daughter Sunita was married to Datta 14 years ago and has two sons and a daughter. He worked as a driver but is a habitual drunkard. He used to torture Sunita often. She complained about it to her father Suryabhan on several occasions. However, in the hope that Datta will realise his fault, he used to convince him not to torture his daughter and return, but there was no change in his behavior.

Fed up with constant torture, Sunita left Datta’s house and came to Chitalthana at her father’s house around one and a half months back. Meanwhile, Datta asked her to come back, but she refused. Hence, on Saturday night, he, along with his 12-year-old son and other relatives, went to Chikalthana and asked Sunita to come back. Suryabhan tried to convince Datta to have good behavior, but Datta started quarreling with him. The quarrel escalated, and Datta stabbed Suryabhan in the stomach in front of his relatives, including his son. Suryabhan soon lay in a pool of blood and died.

Upon receiving the information, Cidco MIDC police rushed to the spot and arrested Datta. PI Gautam Patare is further investigating the case.