The Team of Associations, formed with the association of around 30 organisations held a condolence meeting, where eminent personalities were present. Initially, a musical tribute was paid by Niranjan Bhalerao, who played the flute, accompanied by Chinmay Pathak on tabla. Later, Laxmikant Kale, Deepa Kale, Kushal Jain and Sachin Kulkarni presented songs.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
The Team of Associations, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, paid tribute to legendary industrialist Ratan Tata in a function organised on Sunday evening.

The Team of Associations, formed with the association of around 30 organisations held a condolence meeting, where eminent personalities were present. Initially, a musical tribute was paid by Niranjan Bhalerao, who played the flute, accompanied by Chinmay Pathak on tabla. Later, Laxmikant Kale, Deepa Kale, Kushal Jain and Sachin Kulkarni presented songs.

Industrialist Mukund Kulkarni said that Tata has nurtured values in the Indian industries and others should always follow it.

Industrialist Ram Bhogale said that Tata took charge of the conglomerate when it was on the verge of a financial crisis during the 1990s. Later, this group immensely contributed to India’s progress and worked in almost every sector including health, vehicle, aviation, space research, commerce, steel, energy, atomic energy and others.

Industrialist Mansingh Pawar, Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) president Arpit Save, Prafull Malani and others also paid tributes.

Later, the Shanti Path was held by Bassayye Bandhu and the dignitaries paid floral tributes to Tata’s portrait.

Mahesh Achintalwar conducted the programme’s proceedings. Jaswatsingh Rajput, Hemant Landge, Ravindra Manwatkar, Kaustubh Adgaonkar, Nikhil Bhalerao, Lalit Jadhav and others made efforts for the success of the condolence meeting. 

Aurangabad Honors Ratan Tata with Musical Tribute and Condolence Meeting

