Aurangabad: Duo Nabbed For Robbing Collection Agent Of ₹1.18 Lakh |

The local crime branch of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police arrested two thieves for robbing ₹1.18 lakh from a collection agent of a private finance company, officials informed on Thursday.

An official said, "Ashok Dadabhau Bhalerao (26, resident of Panegaon, Ambad, Jalna) works as a collection agent with a private finance company. On February 8, he was travelling with his friend on his motorcycle after collecting money from the customers on Gulaj to Hiradpuri road. Two unknown persons stopped them near Hiradpuri Shivar and threatened them with a knife. They later took ₹1.18 lakh from Bhalerao’s bag. He then lodged a complaint with the Pachod Police Station."

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya directed the local crime branch to conduct a parallel investigation along with the Pachod Police. Accordingly, PI Satish Wagh started the investigation and found that two persons from Mathjalgaon in Ambad tehsil had robbed Bhalerao. Accordingly, a trap was laid, and two suspects Sudarshan Dnyaneshwar Pokharkar (23) and Sachin Ganesh Pokharkar (28, both residents of Mathjalgaon, Ambad, Jalna) were arrested while they were trying to leave the village on their motorcycle.

During interrogation, they initially denied the charges of robbing, but when the police took a firm stand, they confessed that they had committed the crime. The police have seized the motorcycle and the mobile phone used in the crime, altogether amounting to ₹75,000. The accused have been handed over to the Pachod Police for further investigation. Sudarshan Pokharkar is a hardcore criminal, and several cases have been registered against him with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna police stations.

The police action was executed by PI Wagh, PSI Bhagatsingh Dulat, Dipesh Nagzare, Sanjay Ghuge, Valmik Nikam, Ashok Wagh, Yogesh Tarmale, Jeevan Gholap, Sanjay Tandale, and others.