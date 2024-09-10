Aurangabad: Donate Narmalya, Take Organic Fertilizer; CSMC Clears Land in Gandhinagar And More

Aurangabad: Donate Narmalya, Take Organic Fertilizer; CSMC Clears Land in Gandhinagar | Twitter/@DighavkarKiran

The city has made grand preparations for the immersion of Ganesh idols on September 17. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is planning to conduct the event smoothly. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth on Monday reviewed the preparations during a meeting with officials and issued necessary directives.

After the immersion of the Ganesh idols, people often throw away the Nirmalya in the garbage, leading to tons of Nirmalya being collected after the immersion day. Hence, Srikanth appealed to the public not to dump the Nirmalya in the garbage but to donate it to the CSMC garbage management cell, where it will be processed and turned into organic fertilizer. Residents who donate Nirmalya to the garbage center will receive a packet of half a kg of organic fertilizer free of charge.

Srikanth also urged residents to avoid immersing Ganesh idols in wells and instead use the facilities established by CSMC. He stated that Ganesh idols taller than five feet should be immersed at Kaigaon Toka, while shorter idols should be immersed in the artificial lakes set up by the corporation. The administration is also planning to use quarries filled with rainwater for idol immersion. Garbage collection vehicles will visit each ward to collect Nirmalya, and residents are encouraged to hand it over to them instead of dumping it in open spaces. Additionally, Srikanth appealed to people to immerse small idols in their homes.

Read Also Mallakhamb Training Course Begins In Pune: Everything You Need To Know

CSMC Clears Land in Gandhinagar

The land owned by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) at Gandhinagar had been encroached upon for several years. On Monday, the corporation took decisive action and cleared the encroachment on the land.

The land near the CSMC Health Centre at Gandhinagar was under the ownership of CSMC. However, some individuals had encroached on the land and constructed temporary tin sheds there. These individuals also began clearing the adjoining land using a JCB and a roller machine.

CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G. Srikanth received numerous complaints about the encroachment on the government land. He issued orders to clear the area. Anti-encroachment squad chief Santosh Wahule, Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawane, Ramesh More, Mazhar Ali, and other officers went to the site and cleared the land on Monday under the bandobast of Kranti Chowk police.

Youths should make career in their choicest fields: Dr Qazi

“Youths should pursue higher education and build careers in fields of their choice. They should remain committed and work towards the development of the nation,” remarked Padmashree Dr Zaheer Isaq Qazi during his address to students on the fifth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University on Monday. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice President Dr PM Jadhav, educationist Bhausaheb Rajale, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, and others were present.

Dr Qazi added that any new technology entering the market has both positive and negative impacts. However, it should be used judiciously to foster the development of society and the nation.

The event began with the dignitaries planting saplings at Chintanvan on the university campus and hoisting the flag. The students sang the university song. The dignitaries also inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence classroom, MGM Publishing House, and the counseling center.

Dr Gadekar delivered the introductory speech, while Deepa Deshpande and Mohsin Ansari conducted the proceedings of the event.