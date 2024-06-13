Aurangabad: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspections at Seed Shops |

District Collector Dilip Swami paid surprise visits to seed sellers' shops, checking the records and quality of seeds being sold to farmers. He inspected the godowns and shops to ensure that bogus seeds were not being sold. Swami also interacted with the farmers purchasing seeds, inquiring whether they were satisfied with the seed quality and not being overcharged.

Swami, without informing the officials, visited Jadhavwadi and the New Mondha area, inspecting the Krishi Seva Kendras there. The shop owners were confused by the district collector's sudden visit.

Swami checked the records of seeds and chemical fertilizers being sold in the shops, ensuring that seeds and fertilizer were not being sold illegally to the farmers. He warned that strict action would be taken if any complaints regarding the black marketing of seeds and fertilizers were received from the farmers.

District Superintending Agriculture Officer Prakash Deshmukh and other officers were present. Swami directed the officers to keep a close vigil on the sale of seeds.