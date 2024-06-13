 Aurangabad: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspections at Seed Shops
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspections at Seed Shops

Aurangabad: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspections at Seed Shops

Swami, without informing the officials, visited Jadhavwadi and the New Mondha area, inspecting the Krishi Seva Kendras there. The shop owners were confused by the district collector's sudden visit.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspections at Seed Shops |

District Collector Dilip Swami paid surprise visits to seed sellers' shops, checking the records and quality of seeds being sold to farmers. He inspected the godowns and shops to ensure that bogus seeds were not being sold. Swami also interacted with the farmers purchasing seeds, inquiring whether they were satisfied with the seed quality and not being overcharged.

Swami, without informing the officials, visited Jadhavwadi and the New Mondha area, inspecting the Krishi Seva Kendras there. The shop owners were confused by the district collector's sudden visit.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Anil Deshmukh Makes Explosive Allegation, Claims 'Preparations Made To...
article-image

Swami checked the records of seeds and chemical fertilizers being sold in the shops, ensuring that seeds and fertilizer were not being sold illegally to the farmers. He warned that strict action would be taken if any complaints regarding the black marketing of seeds and fertilizers were received from the farmers.

District Superintending Agriculture Officer Prakash Deshmukh and other officers were present. Swami directed the officers to keep a close vigil on the sale of seeds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik MLA Polls: Government Raids on Institutions Linked to Independent Candidate Spark Controversy

Nashik MLA Polls: Government Raids on Institutions Linked to Independent Candidate Spark Controversy

Pune Porsche Crash Case: CP Amitesh Kumar Reacts To Anil Deshmukh's Explosive Allegation, Says 'No...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: CP Amitesh Kumar Reacts To Anil Deshmukh's Explosive Allegation, Says 'No...

Nashik: Maharashtra Govt Suspends Tejas Garge Amid Bribery Scandal; ACB Files Case against Him

Nashik: Maharashtra Govt Suspends Tejas Garge Amid Bribery Scandal; ACB Files Case against Him

Dengue Cases Surge in Nashik, NMC Urges Vigilance Amid Rising Concerns

Dengue Cases Surge in Nashik, NMC Urges Vigilance Amid Rising Concerns

Commissioner Reviews Monsoon Preparedness at Nashik's Goda Ghat, Issues Disaster Management Orders

Commissioner Reviews Monsoon Preparedness at Nashik's Goda Ghat, Issues Disaster Management Orders