Aurangabad: CSMC Launches Abate Drive to Combat Mosquito Larvae in City |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has initiated the Abate drive to kill the mosquito larvae in the stored water in the city. The drive started on May 27 and will continue till June 27, the CSMC sources said.

Under the guidance of administrator G Srikanth, Medical officer Paras Mandlecha and his team are executing the drive in various parts of the city. Under the drive, three rounds of Abate drive are being held in 163 divisions in all the 10 municipal zones. The first round was started on May 27. The survey of the total 48,114 houses were done so far and as many as 89,952 water containers were examined, of which larvae was found in 1,060 containers. In all, 662 containers were emptied and spraying was done in 10,197 houses. Abating was done in 57,775 places. Similarly, for creating awareness about the insect-borne diseases, 5,660 brochures were distributed and 3,649 stickers were highlighted on the houses.

Dr Archana Rane, Dr Datta Dhanve, health officer Dr Sumayya Syed Naz, zonal supervisor K B More, health department staff and zone offices staff executed the drive.

Work of placing blocks under girders completed in 48 hours

The important part of the tunnel work at Shivajinagar of laying the cement blocks under the girders below the railway track was completed on Tuesday. The blocks were brought under the tracks with the strenuous efforts taken by hundreds of workers for 48 hours on Tuesday. Hence, the work of removing girders placed on temporary basis will be started soon.

The cement blocks prepared with the help of a hydraulic power machine were moved five centimeters per hour. The work of placing the huge blocks under the girders continued for 48 hours continuously. The work started on Sunday and was completed on Tuesday. These blocks were pushed under the railway track after strenuous efforts for two days continuously. Hundreds of workers were deployed on the work.

However, the work going along both the sides of the railway tracks is going at the snail’s pace. The work of the tunnel at Shivajinagar started in October 2023 and the deadline to complete it is October 2024. However, considering the pace of the work, it may take more time.

Meanwhile, the residents living in Satara – Deolai area are facing severe inconvenience due to the ongoing tunnel work. They had to come to Sangharshnagar fly over to enter the city and to go back to their destinations. The residents have to use the alternate routes for coming into the city due to the ongoing route and they have demanded that the work of the tunnel should be completed at the earliest as they are facing severe inconvenience for the past one year.