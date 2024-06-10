Aurangabad City Development Plan Faces Scrutiny: Key Suggestions Presented |

The government appointed committee is presently conducting the hearings on the objections and suggestions received on the city development plan (DP). The officials of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First, an organisation of various professionals have put forward 14 suggestions to the committee. The officials gave a road map and suggestions for the DP to accomplish the integrated development of the city.

The suggestions given by the officials were that a 30 meters proposed road through Himayat Baug biodiversity heritage site should be rerouted or removed. Heritage Sites in City’s development plan should be envisaged considering the cultural legacy of the city accurately. The development plan is to be reviewed and revised incorporating the missing heritage structures.

A comprehensive mobility plan report regarding MRTS for the city was made in 2022. Since 2022, there has been no tangible progress towards its implementation. The absence of the MRTS in the revised development plan could have far-reaching consequences for the city’s future.

Read Also BJP Brought The Sea To Pune: Jayant Patil Slams Civic Body Amid Severe Flooding

Challenges of rapid urbanisation

The city is witnessing rapid urbanisation and an increasing population, leading to heightened traffic congestion, pollution, and strain on existing transportation infrastructure. A well designed north-south road corridor is essential for facilitating smoother traffic flow, reducing congestion, and promoting equitable access to various parts of the city. Dedicated parking spaces near markets and congested roads are missing and should be proposed in the new development plan.

In the DP plan, the Jalna-road expansion parcel is not considered. Considering the current traffic and traffic projection, Jalna-road should be expanded to 60m from 45m. Provision of space for ‘rapid transit’ corridor connecting Shendra to Waluj is also absolutely required.

Provision for the road slope and storm water drainage should be planned and a heritage corridor encompassing diverse historical landmarks and prominent gates across the city should be highlighted for the encouragement of the tourism potential.