Aurangabad: CSMC Health Department Cracks Down On Sex Determination Centres

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) health department and the public health department has initiated a drive against the illegal sex determination centres in the district. On Sunday, the teams of medical officers checked various centres to find out whether illegal sex determination tests are conducted in these centres.

In a shocking revelation by the state health department, the sex ratio in 22 districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state is very concerning. The number of girls after every 1000 boys is very less in these districts. This is because of the huge sex determination tests and the abortion of the female fetus. The fact was brought to the fore through a letter issued by the public health department.

Taking cognisance of the fact, the health department directed all the civil surgeons, health officers and concerned officers to take stern action in this regard.

On receiving the information that the sex determination test is being conducted at Deogiri Residency second floor at Jai Malhar Chowk, CSMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha and his team conducted a raid and seized the articles used for the sex determination test and ₹12 lakh cash.