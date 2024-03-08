Aurangabad: CSMC Cracks Down On Encroachments In Himayat Bagh Area - Watch Video |

The anti-encroachment squad of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) conducted a crackdown on encroachments along the 100-foot Development Plan (DP) Road in the Himayat Bagh area on Thursday.

Construction work on the DP Road, spanning from Delhi Gate to Azad College, was underway. However, individuals had encroached upon the road by erecting tin sheds alongside it. Despite warnings from CSMC officers to remove the sheds voluntarily, residents failed to comply. Consequently, the squad documented the encroachments and proceeded to demolish the structures.

The DP Road project extends from Himayat Baug to Chaus Colony and further to Pande Farm House in the Jatwada area. In April of the previous year, the corporation had successfully removed encroachments and cleared the entire road. However, some individuals had once again encroached upon the road, establishing tin sheds.

In accordance with the directives of CSMC Administrator G Srikanth, the Additional Municipal Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner inspected the area. Despite their efforts, no one came forward to claim responsibility for the encroachments. The ongoing installation of water pipelines along the roadside was impeded by these encroachments, causing disruptions to traffic flow. Consequently, the squad took action, demolishing the sheds and confiscating the items.

Furthermore, the squad proceeded to clear the road between Jai Jijau Chowk and Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk in the TV Centre area. Encroachments by flower and fruit vendors were hindering traffic, with shopkeepers even constructing platforms in front of their shops on the road. The squad removed the vendors and dismantled the platforms. A significant police presence was deployed under the guidance of Traffic Cell PI Rajesh Mayekar during the operation. Traffic ACP Ashok Thorat also visited the site, issuing directives to the police and engaging in discussions with local traders, urging them to voluntarily remove encroachments to avoid severe consequences.

Similarly, an encroachment drive was conducted near AIMS Hospital in the Hudco area.

The execution of these actions was overseen by Srikanth and Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, led by Designated Officer Ashok Giri, Inspector Syed Jamshed, and other employees.