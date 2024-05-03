Aurangabad: City Chowk Road Cleared After Removing 53 Encroachments |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) cleared City Chowk Road in the old city by removing 53 encroachments made by shopkeepers on Thursday.

Shopkeepers had constructed platforms and sheds in front of their shops in Kapda Market in the City Chowk area. The CSMC's anti-encroachment squad initiated a drive against encroachments in the old city. Roads were marked according to the old city development plan, and encroachment holders were directed to remove encroachments on their own. However, some shopkeepers did not respond to notices. Hence, the CSMC squad initiated a drive to remove encroachments in the old city. Earlier, the road at Shahgunj was cleared, and the City Chowk Kapda Market was cleared by demolishing encroachments with JCB machines.

City Chowk, Gulmandi, Rangar Galli, and Attar Galli are crowded places in the city market. Hawkers and shopkeepers had encroached on roads, causing traffic obstructions. Residents had complained to the corporation several times to remove encroachments. Hence, the administration launched a severe drive against all road encroachments in the old city.

Around 53 properties' platforms and steps demolished

The drive began with road marking at Attar Galli at 10 am by employees of the Town Planning department. However, marking could not be completed due to technical reasons. Later, a demolition drive was initiated in this area. Platforms were demolished in this area on April 30, but some shops remained. The remaining demolition was carried out on Tuesday. Around 53 properties' platforms and steps were demolished on Thursday, according to sources. Similarly, the squad seized four handcarts and their products at Shahgunj market, and two iron tables of flower vendors at City Chowk were seized.

The action was executed as per the order issued by administrator G Srikanth by Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Wahule, Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawane, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ramesh More, engineer Rahul Malkhede, building inspector Mohammad Mazhar Ali, Sagar Shresht, Shivam Ghodke, Pradeep Chaure, and others.