Aurangabad: CIDCO Mahanagar Finally Gets Street Lights |

The CIDCO administration has finally commenced various development works in the CIDCO Waluj Mahanagar areas. Recently, street lights were installed throughout the area, illuminating Waluj Mahanagar at night.

Success to CIDCO Waluj Mahanagar Bachao Kruti Samiti's fight

Previously, the CIDCO administration had been apathetic towards providing basic amenities to residents. The CIDCO Waluj Mahanagar Bachao Kruti Samiti had been advocating for these improvements for several years. The demand for street lights had been pending for a long time, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

Accidents were frequent on the pothole-filled roads, especially during the rainy season when the potholes were filled with water. Thieves exploited the darkness to rob residents, and incidents of chain snatching increased, making it dangerous for women to venture out at night.

The Samiti persistently presented the demand to the administration. Now, several development works are underway, including the installation of street lights, which has recently been completed.

Street lamps have been installed at CIDCO Waluj Mahanagar – 1, Khinvasara Town, Wadgaon, Bhondve Patil School area, Sara Vyankates, and Sara Sangam. Hi-Mast lamps have been set up at Mhada Colony, Growth Centre, Siddhivinayak Vihaar, and LIG, while MIG lamps have been installed at Deogirinagar, CIDCO, and other areas. Residents have expressed their gratitude to the administration for this initiative.