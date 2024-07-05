Aurangabad: Central Bank Under Scanner For Redirecting Customers to Private Agencies |

Beneficiaries of various government schemes have alleged that the Central Bank of India, Waluj branch, has been sending customers to a private authorised agencies for assistance with filling out application forms and opening new accounts. According to the customers, these agencies impose additional charges for the forms and account openings. They further claim that bank employees, despite having the necessary facilities, deliberately redirect customers to these agencies for form-filling.

Ladki Bahin beneficiaries face issues

Presently, the state government has implemented the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for providing ₹1,500 to the beneficiary women. The women are going to the Setu Kendras and the private agencies to gain the required certificates for the scheme. However, the agents are recovering huge money from the women for completing the documentation and other procedures for applying for the scheme. Many Xerox centre owners are recovering ₹5 to ₹10 for each Xerox copy.

The beneficiary need bank accounts for gaining the funds issued by the government and it will be deposited directly in the bank accounts. Hence, many women are thronging to the Waluj branch for opening the bank accounts. However, they claimed that the bank employees are sending them to the authorised centres of the banks to open the account. The centre owners are incurring ₹10 for the application form which can be obtained free at the bank and ₹100 for completing the entire process.

An woman applicant Afsana Pathan, while speaking with The Free Press Journal, said that she had gone to Central Bank of India’s Waluj Branch to open the account for the Ladki Bahin scheme, but she was sent to the private agency where she was charged ₹10 for the form. Next day, she claimed that she went to the bank again and the bank employees compelled her to go to the agency again. The agency owner took ₹1,000 as the deposit in the bank account and additional ₹100 for other procedures, she added.

Bank denies allegations

When asked about the allegation, Central Bank of India’s Waluj Branch manager Rameshwar Muley said that the bank has not sent anyone to any centre. "If the centres are taking additional money, the applicants should give written complaint to the bank and legal action will be taken in this regard," he added.