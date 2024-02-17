 Aurangabad: CCTV Surveillance Mandated In Chemist Shops To Combat Prohibited Drug Sales
This proactive approach aims to safeguard the community from the harmful effects of substance abuse

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
The use of prohibited medicines for addictions has become a concerning issue. To address this, it has been mandated that chemist shops install CCTV cameras to monitor activities and deter such practices. Recently, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth emphasised this directive during a meeting of the Narcotics Drugs Prohibition Action Committee.

During the meeting, attended by Resident Deputy District Collector Prabhodaya Muley, District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal, and CSMC Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Srikanth stressed the severity of the situation. He highlighted that prohibited drugs are often sold through chemist shops, necessitating continuous surveillance. Srikanth directed that footage from these cameras should be sent to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for annual review. He also warned that failure to comply with this requirement would result in the cancellation of shop permits.

Moreover, Srikanth emphasised the need to address other violations, such as temporary constructions, encroachments, and lack of construction permits in shop premises. These irregularities would also lead to permit cancellations as part of regulatory measures.

Creating awareness among the public is crucial to curb the use of prohibited drugs for addiction. Individuals are encouraged to report any such incidents promptly to the police helpline number 112. This proactive approach aims to safeguard the community from the harmful effects of substance abuse.

