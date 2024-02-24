 Aurangabad: 62-Year-Old Patient Gets Stuck In Hospital Lift, Dies Due To Suffocation
The lift in question, which is 25 years old, has prompted the GMCH administration to propose installing a new one at an estimated cost of ₹23 lakh

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: 62-Year-Old Patient Gets Stuck In Hospital Lift, Dies Due To Suffocation | Representative pic

A tragic incident occurred at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, resulting in the death of a patient due to suffocation after being stuck in a malfunctioning lift for around half an hour, officials revealed on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Kishor Gaikwad (62), was a retired government employee residing in the city with his wife. His son resides in Pune, and his daughter in Thane. Gaikwad, who was diabetic, had been admitted to the geriatric department on the first floor of GMCH on Friday due to some complications.

Following a medical assessment in the OPD, it was decided to shift him to the ground floor for further treatment. Accompanied by doctors, Gaikwad was being transported via the lift. However, the lift malfunctioned, leading to a lack of oxygen inside.

Despite efforts by the doctors, including artificial respiration and chest compression, Gaikwad did not respond and succumbed to suffocation inside the lift.

The lift in question, which is 25 years old, has prompted the GMCH administration to propose installing a new one at an estimated cost of ₹23 lakh. Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre stated that the process to replace the old lift would be initiated soon.

