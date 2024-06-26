Auraganbad MLAs Seek ₹1,543 Crore for City Development in Last Assembly Session |

The last session of the Mahayuti government before the legislature assembly election will be held soon. Seven MLAs and MLCs from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be participating in the session. They have submitted the proposals to the tune of ₹1,543 crore for the development of the city. The proposed funds will be utilised on the roads, water, tunnels and drainage system in the city.

As the tenure of the CM Eknath Shinde led Mahayuti government will end and the assembly elections will be held soon. Hence, the MLAs are taking efforts that maximum funds should be sanctioned by the government for the development of the city.

It will be interesting to see that the housing minister Atul Save, Shiv Sena (Shinde) spokesperson Sanjay Shirsath, Pradeep Jaiswal, Satish Chavan and Shiv Sena (UBT) Ambadas Danve can gain what amount from the government during the last session.

Meanwhile, minister Save has demanded ₹767 crore for implementing the water supply scheme. Shirsat has demanded ₹465 crore for the development of hostel, Pradeep Jaiswal ₹250 crore for roads and drainage system and Satish Chavan ₹61 crore for cancer hospital.

List of demands

Opposition leader of Legislative Council Ambadas Danve mentioned that the government has failed in implementing the water supply scheme in the city and hence he will raise the issue during the session.

Save said that out of the total ₹722 crore for the water supply scheme, the government has issued ₹55 crore and ₹767 crore are balance.

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal has demanded ₹250 crore for the road and drainage system development and Rs five crore each for the development of statues of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

MLA Shirsath has demanded ₹465 crore for initiating the development works of roads, water and drainage in his Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (West) assembly constituency.