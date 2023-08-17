Aundh Locals Unite to Address Mounting Garbage Issue, Push For Enhanced Waste Collection

The residents submitted a proposal to the PMC administration. |

The residents of Aundh finds itself grappling with a pressing concern – the ever-growing issue of waste accumulation. Frustrated by the worsening garbage problem, the residents have come together to voice their concerns and demand effective solutions from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The heart of their plea lies in the need for enhanced waste collection services to ensure the locality's cleanliness and the residents' well-being.



Residents are specifically requesting the allocation of two dedicated waste collection vehicles, commonly referred to as "Ghanta Gadi", to streamline the process of garbage disposal. The aim is to promptly and efficiently manage waste, leading to a cleaner and healthier environment. Spearheading this movement, Ganesh Kalapure, on behalf of the concerned citizens, has taken the initiative to submit a joint statement to Girish Dapkekar, Assistant Commissioner of PMC, seeking urgent intervention to address the mounting garbage-related challenges.



At the center of the issue is the accumulation of waste in the vicinity of the Hanuman temple square within Aundh village. With daily waste accumulation reaching significant proportions, residents highlighted that the lack of designated waste collection vehicles has posed a significant hurdle in maintaining area's cleanliness.



To address this multifaceted challenge, the proposal submitted by residents recommends the allocation of two distinct vehicles – one for handling wet waste and the other for dry waste. Moreover, the installation of informative notice boards has been suggested to educate residents about the importance of proper waste segregation, which is crucial for effective waste management.



"The growing heaps of garbage have brought about an unwelcome odour, impacting the quality of life for those residing nearby. Residents have been grappling not only with the unpleasant smell but also with the disruptions to traffic flow in the area," the statement added.

Consequently, the joint statement calls upon the Assistant Commissioner to swiftly address this critical matter and implement a feasible solution that guarantees a hygienic living environment for the entire community.

Residents Speak Out



While speaking to FPJ, about the issue, one resident named Rajesh Kumar described the overwhelming stench emanating from accumulated waste as unbearable. He expressed a sincere hope that the authorities would urgently prioritize addressing this issue to restore a healthier living environment.

Rina believed that the connection between cleanliness and good health was undeniable. She expressed confidence that the authorities would take swift action to address the garbage issue and create a solution that endures.

Another resident, Amit underscored the importance of proper waste management for the well-being of the community. He suggested that the introduction of dedicated waste collection vehicles could significantly improve sanitation standards in their area.

Priya emphasized the unity of the residents in their pursuit of a cleaner Aundh. She praised the positive impact of 'Ghanta Gadi' vehicles on both garbage problems and the overall quality of life in the neighborhood.

Sneha Joshi insisted that the community deserved effective waste management strategies. She envisioned a cleaner and more pleasant Aundh achieved through initiatives like waste collection vehicles and awareness campaigns.

The residents maintained their optimism that their collective voice would capture the attention of PMC authorities. They expected that this would lead to rapid and effective measures being taken to alleviate the ongoing garbage challenges in Aundh.

Assistant Commissioner Girish Dapkekar assured the residents that the authorities were dedicated to promptly resolving the issue. He acknowledged receiving complaints and confirmed active efforts to find a solution to the problem.

